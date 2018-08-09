The makers of 'Akoma' have advice for indie filmmakers Part 4

How did the challenge and your time at Sundance affect your career in film?



Alex: "Sundance was a key to giving us a new perspective on this business and helping us transition our mindset to the next level of the film business. There was a lot to see and it all moved very quickly, and it was an uplifting and motivating atmosphere to simply create more!"

Do you plan on entering the contest again this year? If so, how’s it going?



Alex: "Unfortunately, no Film Challenge for us this year. Lucie and I just got married in August and that was this year's 'production' in of itself. Certainly shooting for 2018!"

Tell us about any new projects you are working on!



Alex: "We are in the very early stages of potentially two short films and the very, very early stages of a feature concept or two!"

Lucie: "I have a feature I am writing to be completed this fall and am putting my actor's reel together. There are many, many ideas for shorts rolling around in my head that I am looking forward to putting to paper with my husband."

Anything else you want to talk about that we didn’t ask?



Alex: "Not off the top of my head! Though we really want to thank you and everyone involved from front to back on the whole thing for everything you've done for us and our experiences as an outcome!"

Great characters make a great story. If you’ve got a story you want to tell, now is the time to enter Film Challenge Detroit 2018!



It’s Local 4’s film competition that takes the best filmmakers from all over the area, showcases their work, and awards the best films fabulous prizes. From cameras, to cash, to a trip for 4 to the Sundance Film Festival.



Check out FilmChallengeDetroit.com to see last year’s entries, peep the rules, and enter your masterpiece, and keep it turned to Local 4 all summer long for more information!