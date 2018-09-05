There's still time to enter Film Challenge Detroit and head to Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival is one of the most well-known venues for the world’s greatest filmmakers to showcase their work. Some truly historic films have come out of the festival including critical hits such as “Garden State” and “Whiplash” and one of the greatest heist films of all time, “Reservoir Dogs.”

The festival also premiered classics such as “Heathers,” “American Psycho,” “In Bruges,” “Memento” and “The Usual Suspects!”

Sundance launched the careers of many A-list filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino, Rian Johnson and Christopher Nolan. And now, for the fourth year in a row, you could win a trip for four to walk the same streets and view greatness on the same screens as these industry legends.

The deadline for Film Challenge Detroit is fast approaching, but never fear! There’s still plenty of time to create your 5-15 minute masterpiece and submit it at filmchallengedetroit.com. With modern technology, you can shoot high-quality video on that smartphone in your pocket. We’ve even got a few articles to help you along your way. Here and Here.

What the judges are really looking for is great storytelling that matches this year’s theme: fight or flight. Interpret that any way you like! A celebrity panel will judge the top ten films received by Sunday on the basis of originality, cinematography, sound, theme, editing, design, characterization, storytelling and production value.

Show up to our fantastic screening party on Oct.11 and find out who will bring home the grand prize! Additionally, this year we’re handing out prizes for First Runner Up, Best Actor, Best Cinematography and the People’s Choice winner.

Go to FilmChallengeDetroit.com to enter and to find full contest rules.

