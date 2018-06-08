Vote For The Film Challenge Theme 2018

Film Challenge Detroit is a viewer generated film festival that calls on all creative types in Michigan, from novices to pros, to create a 5-15 minute film revolving around a specific theme. The top film submitted will earn its creator fabulous prizes, from cash to cameras, to a trip for 4 to the Sundance film festival.

The Challenge is returning for the fourth year, and once again we need YOU to help decide the theme. Cast your vote now to weigh in on what kind of film you'd like to see in the running.