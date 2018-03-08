Fire truck pull to benefit Special Olympics Michigan to be held April 21 in Rochester Hills

The Law Enforcement Torch Run group will host a fire truck pull in Rochester Hills on April 21 to benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for the Special Olympics. The Torch Run is held in communities throughout Michigan, with officers and athletes running the Flame of Hope to the opening ceremonies of Special Olympics competitions. Annually, more than 85,000 dedicated and compassionate volunteer law enforcement officers participated in the Torch Run. In 2017, the LETR raised more than $1.5 million for Special Olympics Michigan.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run transforms communities by inspiring people to accept and include people with intellectual disabilities -- celebrating differences among all people and recognizing and respecting the similarities we all share. For athletes and officers alike, the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is a story of success, love, respect and commitment between law enforcement officers and Special Olympic athletes.

Organizers are also seeking donations from local organizations and businesses so we are able to provide more monetary donations to the athletes who compete year round. Proceeds from the fire truck pull will provide opportunities for over 23,000 Michigan athletes to participate in year-round events. SOMI in a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization and you will receive a letter from Special Olympics Michigan for tax purposes once your donation is received.



