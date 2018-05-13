Flower registration for Detroit Beautification Day starts this week

DETROIT - Keep Detroit Beautiful -- an organization that promotes the city's community cleanup, recycling and beautification efforts -- is hosting Detroit Beautification Day, and the two days to register are coming up.

The first day of flower registration takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 17 at the Butzel Family Center -- 7737 Kercheval Street. The second day is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northwest Activity Center -- 18100 Meyers Road.

These days are designed for community leaders from churches, businesses, organizations and others to register for flower pick-up to beautify their area and to learn more about Keep Detroit Beautiful programs.

Detroit Beautification Day, which is a part of Neighborhood Beautification Day, takes place on Saturday, June 2 from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call the Keep Detroit Beautiful office at 313-876-0140.

