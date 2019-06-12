Forgotten Harvest launches summer food program for almost 200,000 children in Metro Detroit

Forgotten Harvest launched the Healthy Foods-Healthy Kids Initiative to fight food insecurity in the summer for school aged children.

DETROIT - Forgotten Harvest is rising to the occasion and helping children in need this summer through the Healthy Foods-Healthy Kids initiative.

The goal is to provide healthy food for those who are at risk of food insecurity and participate in their programs.

During this summer, Forgotten Harvest will work with over 40 agency partners to provide those free lunches.

Within the initiative, there are three different programs:

The Summer Lunch Program, which is where volunteer groups pack lunches for children who are at risk, and give the lunches to those who lose access to school breakfast and lunch during the summer months.

The Detroit Public Library Healthy Kids Partnership, in which they put together healthy snacks for those children who are apart of their after-school and summer enrichment program, at 22 library branches in Detroit.

The School Pantry Program, which is where fresh food year round is given to those insecure families with young children through agencies Head Start program.

The School Pantry Program is a prime example of how this initiative helps the community. Last year, the program provided over 1.4 million pounds of healthy food to pantry partners and provided over 100,000 snacks to the Detroit Public Library Program.

Forgotten Harvest knows that it is vital to provide children in Metro Detroit healthy food so they can grow, learn and be able to shine, inside and outside of the classroom.

Not only are the programs helpful but they positively affect families. According to a survey by Forgotten Harvest, 93% of parents reported improved house stability, 92% said that the food was helping their child to eat healthier and 89% stated that the food and the program helped their child to focus better and learn in the classroom.

To learn more about this initiative click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.