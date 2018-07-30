Fundraiser to be held to help repair Detroit Memorial Home

DETROIT - The American Legion Beaudry Post Memorial Home on Harper Avenue needs repairs after the location fell into trouble when many of the veterans who serve the post had their pensions cut.

Talbiyah Inc., a cultural planning organization, is asking residents to help by donating at www.talbiyahinc.org/events

The roof repair will allow aspiring youth and veterans to serve low-income communities in making safer and brighter spaces.

Talbiyah Inc. is holding an open house fundraiser where everyone is welcome to see the current conditions of the Beaudry Post 126 on August 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The even will have live music, food, vendors and games.

The American Legion was incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a veterans organization. It is the nation’s largest veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in communities. More information can be found here.

Talbiyah Inc. is an organization created to promote the participatory process of civic engagement and build social capital for workforce developments and entrepreneurship in urban center communities. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.