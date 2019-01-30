Gamers Outreach teams up with Chevrolet Dealers to deliver video game kiosks to children's hospitals

SALINE, Mich - Gamers Outreach – a nonprofit organization that provides video game equipment, technology and software to help kids cope during hospital stays — and the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Association (MDCDA) have joined forces to provide recreation and healing therapy to pediatric patients using the power of video games. Through a unique spnsorship from the MDCDA, a total of 17 GO Karts (Gamers Outreach Karts) will be delivered to chidlren's hospitals throughout the Metro Detroit area during the month of February. The first drop off occurs at the Children's Miracle Network Garden of Beaumont Hospital with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, January 30th at 1:00 p.m.

GO Karts are portable video game kiosks built specifically for the hospital envrionment. Each unit is equipped with a video game console, monitor, controllers and an assortment of games. The kiosks assist hospital staff in providing patients with access to entertainment and are especially beneficial for children who are unable to leave their rooms during extended treatment. It's estimated that between six to eight children benefit from a single unit each day.

According to Zach Wigal, Founder of Gamers Outreach, the delivery of 17 GO Karts from the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Association represents one of the largest to date and could collectively impact more than 40,000 kids and their families annually.

"We're so grateful to work with the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers in support of hospitalized patients and healthcare facilities throughout southeastern Michigan," Wigal said. "Our organization is focused on improving a patient's quality of life during treatment, and we believe having access to entertainment and recreation aids the recovery process. This generous sponsoring will allow Gamers Outreach to provide GO Karts to hospitals throughout the Metro Detroit region, bringing joy to thousands of patients for years to come!"

"Video gaming takes on a whole new purpose when it helps children cope with extended hospital visits an treatments," said John Fox, President of MDCDA "The Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Association is thrilled to provide onoging support through our sponsorship of Gamers Outreach and its mission. As we continue our work to put a GO Kart gaming unit in as many hospitals throughout Metro Detroit as we can, we know kids will appreciate that they can forget about their clinical surroundings for a bit and focus on the fun."

Gamers Outreach exists to address the special need for age-appropriate entertainment within children's hospitals. Founded in Saline, Michigan, the organization supports nearly 200 hospitals across the Untied States.

About Gamers Outreach

Gamers Outreach is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that provides recreation to children in hospitals through the power of video games and the gaming community. Hospitalization can often be a lonely, isolating and scary experiencing for young people. Gamers Outreach eases those burdens through equipment, technology, and software that help kids cope with long-term treatment. More information can be found a www.GamersOutreach.org.

About Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers (MDCD)

The Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Local Marketing Association (LMA) is comprised of 38 Chevrolet dealerships in Southeastern Michigan. It is the MDCD mission to take an active role in local communities and to support the Metro Detroit area by featuring local events, venues, bands, charities and people in its marketing and community outreach campaigns. For a complete listing of the 38 Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers and other information please visit chevydetroit.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.