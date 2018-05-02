Get your brake lights fixed for free May 19 in Hamtramck

Volunteers from the Detroit chapter of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) will fix brake lights for area residents completely free of charge on Saturday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.

WHEN: Saturday, May 19

WHERE: 8752 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212 (at the corner of Jos. Campau and Goodson)

Statement from DSA:

"Volunteers will help residents to replace their car’s tail lights free of charge. This public service aims to help the most vulnerable Detroit workers and residents to retain access to reliable transportation, preventing unnecessary police stops, expensive tickets and fines, and possible court appearances.

By reducing the opportunity for police stops that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, the Detroit DSA works for its vision of a more just, humane, and free society."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.