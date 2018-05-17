Hamtramck restaurant supports Kidney Walk

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Maine Street Restaurant in Hamtramck is inviting you to lace up your shoes and help support the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan at the annual Kidney Walk.

This year’s walk is from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.

To help draw up support, Maine Street is holding a fundraiser for the event through Friday evening. Supporters can donate online or buy raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes including:

Detroit Tigers tickets

Shrodek’s gift card and basket

iTunes gift cards

Movie gift cards

The drawing for prizes is at 8 p.m. Friday at Maine Street Restaurant in Hamtramck.

If you’d like to participate in the walk, you can find more information on the Kidney Walk Foundation website and the Main Street Restaurant website.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.