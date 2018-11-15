HAVEN volunteers come together for gift giveaway next month in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. - Hundreds of volunteers from an Oakland County nonprofit organization are coming together next month for a gift giveaway.

HAVEN is a nonprofit organization for the treatment and prevention of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. The giveaway will take place Dec. 9-13 in Pontiac.

Here's more information from HAVEN:

"Unlike any other holiday giveaway or 'adopt-a-family' program, the gift giveaway empowers survivors, who have utilized HAVEN’s services in the past 12 months, to 'shop' for free through hundreds of items that you and other caring community members donate. Volunteers accompany survivors and help them pick out special gifts for their children and themselves. It is a truly rewarding experience for everyone involved."

Members of the community can participate by donating new, unwrapped gifts or volunteering to help set up the store and shop with clients.

Last year's giveaway served more than 750 people and families, according to HAVEN.

There's much more information on the flyer below.

