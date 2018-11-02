The project that is changing lives right here in the D

There is something special happening in the city and it's all starting with a free lunch. Mitch Albom showed us how one simple meal is opening the door to something much bigger in the Heart of Detroit:The NOAH (Networking, Organizing and Advocating for the Homeless) Project.

For over 40 years the mission of the Central United Methodist Church was simple provide their community with food. Albom interviewed Amy Brown, executive director of the NOAH project. Brown says that they make bag lunches four days a week for anyone who is homeless or needs food. They also connect individuals with social services, get them into housing and help them with other basic needs.

On any given day, Brown and the team at the NOAH Project serve 250 bagged lunches. They also provide medical and dental care and they see over 3,000 people per year for casework services. The NOAH Project has made it possible for people who are homeless or are going through some other sort of hard time to have a centralized location to help them get to where they need to go. The NOAH Project is committed to ending homelessness in the Heart of Detroit by providing a step to self-sufficiency.

Brown joined Jason and Tati in the studio to tell us about some of the success stories of people who had help from the NOAH Project. Brown told a story about a woman named Joyce who was living on the streets of Detroit and she came in one day for a bagged lunch. As they got to know her and her story, they successfully got her into a home and now Joyce comes back and volunteers with the NOAH Project.

If you would like to find more information about the NOAH Project, you can visit their website, http://noahprojectdetroit.org/.