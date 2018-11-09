How you can learn about the Buffalo Soldiers right here in the D

When you think of the old west, settlers, gun slingers, and boomtowns may come to mind. But among these people, was another group of men who worked to keep the peace. They were called Buffalo Soldiers. Mitch Albom introduced us to one man who is making sure their legacy is not forgotten in the heart of Detroit.

Jimmy Mills had an admiration for horses since he was a child. Mills says that horses have a spirit about them and that they feel what you feel. At the old mounted police station in Rouge Park, Mills uses his passion for horses to reenact and enlighten people about the U.S Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers. From 1866 to the early 1890's the Buffalo Soldiers served in the Southwest and the Great Plains. They had a distinguished record. Thirteen enlisted men and six officers earned the Medal of Honor.

Jimmy Mills joined Tati live in the studio to tell us some more information about Buffalo Soldiers Detroit. Mills says that this part of history was never really mentioned until a statue was dedicated to the Buffalo Soldiers. Bringing the long history of the early west to the city's youth, Jimmy Mills and the modern Buffalo Soldiers are riding proud in the heart of Detroit.

You can visit their eight horses at the location, meet and ride horses, as well as learn some history at Buffalo Soldiers Detroit at Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Center at 21800 Joy Rd. Detroit MI 48228.