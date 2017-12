Arielle Johnson is live in studio to talk about how she empowers young mothers in Detroit.

Being a young mother during Arielle's sophomore year of college she experienced a lot of challenges but with support you can make it through anything. This is where FIERCE came from.

Fierce stands for Female Icon Encouraging Real Concepts of Empowerment and Arielle's vision is to help every young mother to succeed in life.

To learn more about FIERCE and how you can help go to www.fiercedetroit.com.