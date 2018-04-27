This organization is changing lives one ride at a time

If you've ever been horseback riding, you know it's something you never forget. Now a local organization is using that horsepower to help families in the heart of Detroit. Mitch Albom introduced us to Beth and Fred Pellerito, the owners of OATS.

OATS stands for Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles. Through horseback riding, OATS empowers a positive emotional connection between horse and rider. Horses reflect feelings back to you and are a really powerful tool for children with Autism and other disabilities. Volunteers at OATS work with the riders who vary in age and disability. Once the children get on the horse, they are in control and at peace.

Although they are not the founders of OATS, the Pelleritos have been changing lives since taking over ownership several years ago. Initially getting involved because of their son, the Pelleritos say that OATS has tremendously helped their family.

To find out more about scheduling a ride with OATS or how you can help out, check out the organization's website.