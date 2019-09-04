Highland Park police holding golf fundraiser to help with costs of community events

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park police are holding a golf fundraiser to help offset the costs of upcoming community events.

The fundraiser is an 18-hole, four-person scramble that includes the use of a golf cart. A continental breakfast, lunch and a steak dinner will be provided.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at Fellows Creek Golf Club, located at 2936 South Lotz Road in Canton Township.

Tickets are $100 per person for the golf and luncheon. Tickets are $40 per person for just the steak dinner.

A cash bar will be available throughout the day.

Awards will be handed out for longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women.

Funds from the event will be used to help with costs of Shop with a Cop, Trunk or Treat, backpacks and school supplies, the police open house and other community events.

Businesses can sponsor the event for $250 to get their name on a sign at a tee box.

You can view the full flyer for the outing below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.