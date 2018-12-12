5 Reasons to Stay Up Late and Grub in the D

Late night food is the best. But what places are open in Metro Detroit to midnight or later? I’m glad you asked because there is a variety for every food craving you may be having. There are quaint cozy places with fireplaces and perfect carryout spots for your late night run. So whether you are working late, studying for a final exam or just hungry in the middle of the night, try out these 5 late night spots you can dine in, in the D.

Irish Coffee

11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

A cute and quaint place nestled between a storefront area. Here is the best Irish dive bar in the Grosse Pointe area to get a ground round ⅓ pound burger and a $5.00 cold brew. Customers know this iconic spot as it has earned its stripes having been around for over 30 years. They stay open until 2 a.m. and while you’re visiting be sure to check out the famous pictures of sports figures hanging behind the bar.

Fleetwood

24 hours

After a night of partying and bar hopping this neighborhood staple, Fleetwood Diner is the place to be. A personal favorite of mine, this is place is a dive that is authentic in nature. From the smell of the corned beef or bacon sizzling on the grill, to the homey vibes when you walk in the door, you know the food will be good. Can’t sleep? Visit Fleet’s! Oh, and try the Meaty Hippie Hash. You’ll thank me.

