Feed the Fam with These Delicious Catering Offerings in the D

Planning meals during the holiday season can make for some of the most stressful times of the year. Similar to our list of places that were open places were open during the Thanksgiving holiday, we are here to help during the Christmas holiday with places that have great catering options for the whole family. So, let these great Metro Detroit restaurants take care of the holiday dinner with their fantastic catering menus.

Zingerman’s Catering

Ann Arborites are plenty familiar with Zingerman’s and their delicious deli options, but their catering options are just as delicious and can fill up any holiday party. Their holiday menu features everything from shrimp cocktail bundles, smoke spiral cut ham dinners, and pork tenderloin entrees. Zingerman’s has you covered no matter how big your party is. The holiday catering menu is available through Jan. 1.

