Musicians Franz Stahl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters attend the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center.

Foo Fighters will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, October 15. The popular rock band is on their Concrete and Gold tour. Tickets are $99 and more information can be found at www1.ticketmaster.com.

