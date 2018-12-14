From the North Pole to the D: Christmas Dining in Detroit

Christmas is a special time of year. Spending time with loved ones and enjoying delicious holiday meals is a staple for many families. Whether that’s attending a special Christmas dinner event, making a reservation for Christmas Eve/Day or having someone local cater the holiday, there’s a way for you to make this Christmas one to remember.

Places with something special planned

Returning this year are two Christmas-themed events at The Whitney in Detroit. First, Supper with Santa is happening on December 10 and 17 from 5:00 till 8:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening meal with family and Santa! The Whitney’s ala carte menu and kid’s menu will be offered. Reservations must be made over the phone (313-832-5700).

The annual Christmas Tea party is returning to The Whitney on Saturday, December 22 at 12 p.m. Hosted by Mary Jones, Christmas Tea will include holiday music, a special Christmas-themed menu, special guests and presents. Tickets are $75.

