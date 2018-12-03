Golden Jigger Awards to Stir Things Up at Willis Show Bar

It seems like Metro Detroit has continued to up its craft cocktail and beer game with each passing year. To commemorate that, Nick Drinks’ owner Nick Britsky is putting on an inaugural award show called the Golden Jigger Awards with the help of several local sponsors.

“This has been something I’ve been trying to do for years,” said Britsky. “We finally had the crew, equipment and momentum from the TV show, [Nick Drinks at Night], so we decided it was time.”

