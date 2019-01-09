Grab a Spot of Tea in the D

It’s tea time! The weather is perfect to take a mini break from coffee and instead enjoy the health benefits from drinking tea. You may want to detox from the holidays or just start your day with a mood stabilizer in a cup, whatever the reason you drink tea it’s good to know where the best places are in the and around the D.

Crazy Wisdom Bookstore & Tea Room

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

They are serving up more than just tea. But the tea they do serve, is quality. This is a place where you can cuddle up in the corner of the Tea Room with your favorite book. Tea drinkers can get lost in a diverse world of cultures from around the world.

Boston Tea Room

Ferndale, MI 48820

This is not just a tea room. Yes, you can grab some tea but this is also a place to get one-on-one tarot card readings. The Boston Tea Room has been around for decades and has been mentioned as “The Best of Detroit” in the Metro Times.

