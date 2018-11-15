Help Us Spread Cheer to Pediatric Patients in Detroit

How would you like to brighten a child’s day?

That’s exactly the goal of Season of Giving, presented by the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers in partnership with The Bottomless Toy Chest. Every year, participating Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers take donations of new toys, which will then be donated to The Bottomless Toy Chest, which works to provide pediatric patients with gifts during the holiday season.

Simply stop into a participating Dealer, look for the Chevy Silverado done up with our Season of Giving banners and place new toys in the bed of the truck. The donation drive is from now until December 12th. On December 13th, the Silverados will be driven to a warehouse owned by The Bottomless Toy Chest where toys will be gift-wrapped and sent out to hospitals across Metro Detroit.

