Live Holiday Plays & Concerts in Metro Detroit

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, many of us have our sights set on the December holidays. That means that holiday-favorite songs, movies and other stories are abound. From The Nutcracker to A Christmas Story, this holiday season, there are plenty of holiday classics to be enjoyed at theaters and stages around Metro Detroit.

Detroit Opera House

Too Hot to Handel (Dec. 1)

Too Hot to Handel takes Handel’s Messiah and gives it a Detroit-style twist with plenty of jazz, gospel, blues and soul. Local jazz legends, the Too Hot orchestra and Rackham Symphony Choir will come together for one night to deliver their rendition of this seminal work of Christmas music.

Fox Theatre

John Legend (Dec. 6)

The legendary artist John Legend will take to the stage of the Fox Theater this December for “A Legendary Christmas Tour.” This tour is to promote Legend’s first Christmas album, which includes favorites like “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “Silver Bells,” as well as six new, original tracks.

Charlie Brown Christmas (Dec. 7)

Since 2013, this stage adaptation has faithfully brought the classic TV special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, to life. Charlie Brown has the “Christmas Blues” and just wants to see people appreciate what Christmas is really about: spending time with the people you care about. Watch as Charlie Brown and the Peanuts cast of characters bring Christmas to life.

