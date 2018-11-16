Make the Most of Tonight's Tree Lighting in Detroit

Commemorating the arrival of the holiday season, the 15th annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony is taking place tonight, November 16 at 5 p.m. in Campus Martius. With so much to do, we thought we’d break down all of the activities and festivities you can find downtown tonight as you marvel at the 60-foot Norwegian Spruce tree adorned in 19,000 ornaments and lights.

CeCe Winans, Detroit gospel artist and winner of 12 Grammy Awards, will be headlining the night’s musical performances. You will also hear from jazz musicians Ben Sharkey and The Woodward Horns, as well as local choir groups, such as the Avondale Choir.

On the Campus Martius rink, U.S. Olympic figure skating duo Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani will headline the night’s ice skating performances. Other skating groups, like The Dearborn Crystallettes, will also perform.

The ice rink will be open to the public beginning at 9 p.m. and will remain open (at select times) through March 3.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.