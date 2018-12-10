Matt Dmits Gets Ready to Rock for a Cause at This Year's 'Home for the Holidaze'

Blending alternative country with an Americana flare, Metro Detroit’s Matt Dmits has taken a life-long passion and turned it into a promising music career.

From an early age, Dmits was obsessed with music. What started out as a strategy to get girls to notice him at age 12, turned into an intense passion as playing and writing music was all he wanted to do. He joined a local band called Jiant and played with them for almost ten years. Kept his passion for playing the guitar and writing music alive since then by accompanying other local performers.

