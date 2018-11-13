In The D

Metro Detroit's Vazum rocks with '90s grunge sound

Metro Detroit's Vazum plays '90s-style grunge. Photo courtesy of Vazum and In the D

The year might be 2018, but one of Metro Detroit’s newest bands, Vazum, are taking audiences back to the 80s and 90s with their grungy hard rock sound. If you’re a fan of bands like Smashing Pumpkins, REM, or Bauhaus, these guys will rock your socks off.

Lead by Zach Pliska, a drummer for various Detroit bands such as George MorrisFUR, and Le Votage, Vazum came to fruition in fall of 2017 when he wanted to spread his musical talents into songwriting/vocals and guitar. Pliska struggled getting anything going, but found his inspiration in an unusual manner.

“I had been working on demos but nothing was clicking until I got kicked out of a bar one night and decided to write ‘Fall Guy,’ which was the first song I released under the Vazum name,” Pliska said. “That was the kicking off point to the songs that followed; inspired by break-ups and seeking redemption from exes and myself.”

