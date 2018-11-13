Metro Detroit's Vazum rocks with '90s grunge sound

The year might be 2018, but one of Metro Detroit’s newest bands, Vazum, are taking audiences back to the 80s and 90s with their grungy hard rock sound. If you’re a fan of bands like Smashing Pumpkins, REM, or Bauhaus, these guys will rock your socks off.

Lead by Zach Pliska, a drummer for various Detroit bands such as George Morris, FUR, and Le Votage, Vazum came to fruition in fall of 2017 when he wanted to spread his musical talents into songwriting/vocals and guitar. Pliska struggled getting anything going, but found his inspiration in an unusual manner.

“I had been working on demos but nothing was clicking until I got kicked out of a bar one night and decided to write ‘Fall Guy,’ which was the first song I released under the Vazum name,” Pliska said. “That was the kicking off point to the songs that followed; inspired by break-ups and seeking redemption from exes and myself.”

