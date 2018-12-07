Roll Into One of These Metro Detroit Restaurants for Great Sushi

There are few foods out there that can provide the amount of zing and tang that sushi can. Packed into a roll or dish, there’s a freshness that’s hard to duplicate in other dishes. If you’re looking for a large amount of zest, check out these five Metro Detroit sushi spots that offer up some of the most unique sushi in the D.

Oyaki Sushi Restaurant

earborn Heights’ Oyaki Sushi Restaurant combines fresh ingredients with unique recipes to come up with great contemporary Japanese dishes. They offer up plenty of great sushi options, but their Las Vegas roll is their most unique with tempura salmon and cream cheese, topped with spicy sauce, oyaki sauce and jalapeno. Be sure to visit and ask about their chef’s special roll to see what’s new!

