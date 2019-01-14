Ronny Tibbs Combines Midwest Pop with Meaningful Songwriting

Combining the beach-pop, doo wop sound with meaningful and personal lyrics, Metro Detroit’s Ronny Tibbs creates feel good music with tons of heart.

Since the age of 10, Tibbs has been fascinated with writing songs. As he and his friends formed bands throughout middle and high school, the itch to write songs only grew and he gravitated towards music with heavy songwriting roots. Tibbs studied the songwriting of classic musicians such as Bob Dylan and Tom Petty and tried to get inside the head of his songwriting idols.

