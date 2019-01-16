The Benefits of Kombucha and Where to Get it

Say it with me, Kombucha (kômˈbo͞oCHə). OR “Booch” if you’re a fan of nicknames. The origin of the word is Japanese and translates to “Kelp Tea” however, kombucha is actually a fermented and very slightly alcoholic tea. The brewing process is simple and there are 4 basic steps.

Creating the Tea Base- Here it is important to use the proper amount of water to sugar to tea ratio to make the perfect batch. First Fermentation Process- After steeping the tea and making it to your personal liking, it’s time for the SCOBY, ( Symbolic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast). This is essential to the fermentation process. (You can purchase SCOBY at Adventures in Homebrewing located in Taylor, Michigan). SCOBY Removal- This just simply stops the fermentation process. With clean hands remove the SCOBY out of the glass jar. Second Round of Fermentation- Now it is time to pour your kombucha in a closed container for 1-3 days. The carbonation will set in and viola! You have delicious kombucha.

With the carbonation and fermentation process this is how the alcohol is created. The alcohol is very low, as in 0.05% of the beverage. The beverage has a light effervescence and is served naturally sweetened from the brewing process. Kombucha is also called “the elixir of life” for it’s recognized health properties.

A few of the benefits of drinking Kombucha include an improved digestive system and better working immune system. The healthy bacteria plays a huge part in that, in combination with the living organisms in our gut already. Drinking kombucha can also be good for arthritis, due to the glucosamine in the drink.

Visit some of these local establishments to get your hands on a bottle of kombucha.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.