'Tis the Season for Baking in the D

This is the time of year for giving but it’s also the time of year for baking. What better way to spend your holidays with family than in the kitchen trying new recipes or perfecting Grandma’s traditional recipes. Either way, it is the perfect time to learn new baking tricks and meet new friends along the way. You can also get your little ones involved and make it a family affair, especially when it’s time to taste test. Check out these 5 holiday baking classes in the D.

Christmas Cookies

December 1st

At Eastern Market the kiddos can perfect their own Christmas cookie recipes. After rolling their own dough and putting a little star on their tree shaped cookies, they are welcome to eat them or bring them home for mom and dad to taste-test. Grandma and Grandpa can get in on the fun too and bake with the kiddos.

Holiday Cookie Workshop

December 08

This class is lead by cookie baking extraordinaire Dorie Greenspan. She has created over 300 ways to bake cookies. Participants will follow Dorie’s cookie recipes as a start to make their own holiday cookie creations. Oh! And all participants get a free book to take home to recreate what they learned in class.

