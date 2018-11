The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, December 29 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is celebrating 20 years of spectacle with a tour. There will be pyrotechnics, lasers, large displays and more! Ticket prices range for $63 to $114. For more information, visit trans-siberian.com.

