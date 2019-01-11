Winter Fun! What to Do at This Year's Winter Blast

We highlighted some of the best winter festivals in Metro Detroit last month, and one of the biggest family-friendly winter festivals takes place at Campus Martius starting next weekend. The Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends starts Friday, January 19 and is expanding to four weekends through February 17. Here’s what your family can expect from the festival, along with special events taking place each weekend.

Every Weekend

There are tons of activities taking place each weekend at this year’s Winter Blast, from the beautiful Ice Sculpture Garden, to the marshmallow roasting, and even a food truck rally; you’ll never leave bored (or hungry). Every weekend will also feature a Family Fun Activities area where you and your family can experience interactive fun and performances on the kids stage.

January 19-21

The first weekend of this year’s Winter Blast will feature everything mentioned above, along with free ice skating at Campus Martius Park Ice Rink. Throughout the weekend you and your family can enjoy ice skating for free! If you need to, you can rent skates for $5 at the rink.

Click here to read more.

