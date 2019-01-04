Wok and Roll Into One of These Chinese Restaurants in the D

A night featuring take out from your favorite Chinese restaurant is always a good night. Good Chinese food features a unique blend of ingredients and there are plenty of Detroit restaurants that are offering customers just that. From tangy, to sweet, and everything in between, here are some of the best Chinese restaurants in Metro Detroit.

Trizest Restaurant

Sterling Heights’ Trizest Restaurant features everything from tofu, to chop suey, lo mein, and Korean noodle entrees. They offer up numerous house specials that have a ton of spice if you’re looking for something with a little bit of a kick.

