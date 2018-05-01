Inaugural 'Life Shavers' event in Dearborn to raise money, awareness for childhood cancer

DEARBORN, Mich. - An event aimed at raising awareness and money toward childhood cancer is coming to Dearborn in May.

"Life Shavers," an event put on by Dearborn firefighters and the St. Baldrick's Foundation, is taking place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at Kelly's Irish Pub in Dearborn, which is located at 3701 S. Telegraph Road.

"Kids with cancer are our reason for it all. They’re the inspiration behind our event and the reason we’re helping fund childhood cancer research. We believe all kids should be able to grow up and turn their dreams into realities," the event's website says.

Events like these are aimed at getting people to shave their heads, helping raise awareness of childhood cancer. Attendees are also able to donate money at the event, whether they shave their head or not. This act also shows kids that you care and support them during their time of sickness.

Event coordinator Justin Dunne says Dearborn firefighters and local police officers are setting up teams to compete to raise the most money for their cause. Members of the losing team have to shave their heads. But at the end of the day, everyone will be getting their heads shaved for the good cause.

If you cannot make it to the event, you can still donate on the event's website. As of Monday morning, the event has raised more than $2,500 toward its $5,000 goal. Click here to donate.

