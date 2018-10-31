Jesse McCartney performing at the Hob Nobble Gobble

Fans of Jesse McCartney, rejoice! If there's a void in your live that only McCartney can fill, you can see him as the headline performer at this year's Hob Nobble Gobble on November 16th.

The 29th Annual Hob Nobble Gobble, presented by Ford Motor Company and produced by The Parade Company, is one of the largest and fanciest events happening in Detroit. From end zone to end zone, there will be food, games, rides, and entertainment for both children and adults.

This event also features a meet and greet with Jesse McCartney, courtesy of Entercom Radio’s 98.7 AMP Radio and The Parade Company. It's been a while since McCartney has been on the radio, but he's coming out with new music. His most recent single, "Wasted," debuted in September. I can assure you, your time will not be wasted in meeting McCartney in person!

If Jesse McCartney being there isn't a selling point for you, then the Parade of Stars will certainly draw you in. Have you heard of this man named Santa Claus? Of course you have! Santa will be performing, as well as dancing elves and a marching band. This performance sounds too epic to miss.

Tickets for Hob Nobble Gobble are limited, so the time to buy them is NOW. Prices range from $350 - $1,000, with $200 tickets for children six and under.

Hob Nobble Gobble® presented by Ford Motor Company helps to raise funds for The Parade Company to produce America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade® will be held on Thursday, November 22 and will be featured on WDIV-Local 4, including a one-hour national broadcast reaching more than 190 major cities across the country.