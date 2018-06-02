June 2 is Detroit Neighborhood Beautification Day -- here is how to get involved

DETROIT - Volunteers are gearing up for the 12th consecutive Detroit Neighborhood Beautification Day today, June 2, and you can still get involved.

From 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers will work on installing or enhancing flower beds and gardens in the community, as well as weeding, painting, laying mulch and clearing overgrown brush and debris.

The event kicks off at the Ford Resource and Engagement Center at 8 a.m. for registration, breakfast and coffee, an orientation and instructions for assignments.

More than 300 volunteers contributed to the efforts of beautifying 14 sites in Southwest Detroit last year.

Photos from this year's event will be posted on Southwest Solutions' Facebook page.

To see all the locations for this year's event, click here. If you are interested in volunteering, you must fill out this form before participating.

