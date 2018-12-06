LIVE HERE: 2018 Mitch Albom S.A.Y Detroit Telethon

Listen to the "Mitch Albom S.A.Y. Detroit Telethon" live here from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday:

The telethon benefits the following local charities that help the homeless, working poor, children, veterans and seniors:

S.A.Y. Detroit – which is the umbrella nonprofit organization that supports: S.A.Y. Detroit Family Health Clinic, S.A.Y. Play Center, A Time To Help, Working Homes/Working Families, Detroit Dream Scholars, Cots Bright Beginnings Child Care Center, Detroit Water Ice Factory, Say Detroit Veterans, Say Detroit Seniors, Detroit Muscle Crew

"S.A.Y." stands for Super All Year.

The number to call is 855-955-GIVE (4483).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.