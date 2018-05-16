Local 4 Morning Show Hosts attend the Komen Detroit Race For The Cure 2018

DETROIT - On Saturday, May 5th, the 27th annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure took place along Woodward Ave . Local 4 was proud to be a Media Partner, in addition to participating in this important community event. WDIV's morning team broadcast live from the event starting at 6 a.m.

The Komen Detroit Race for the Cure is Michigan's largest breast cancer event with 25,000 men, women and children coming together to fight breast cancer.

Seventy-five percent of the proceeds go to screening, treatment support and education programs for medically underserved people in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, providing life-saving services to women and men. The remaining 25 percent funds national breast cancer research grants awarded to scientists.

Since the first Komen Detroit Race in 1992, they have raised and invested more than $29 million in the breast cancer fight.