Local 4's Larry Spruill is looking for a 4th of July BBQ to crash!

DETROIT - Local 4 reporter Larry Spruill is working today and he'd love it if someone would save him a plate of BBQ.

Larry recently joined the team in Detroit, making him pretty new to the area.

Look, he's a really nice guy, and after we made him do this stunt on a monster truck last week, he deserves a nice home-cooked meal on a holiday.

If you have a 4th of July BBQ going on today and you want to invite Larry to attend, send us email here at ClickOnDetroit@wdiv.com.

