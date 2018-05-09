Local radio personality holds prom dress giveaway in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. - Fawn Conley, affectionately known as Fantasee Blu, a radio personality on 1059 KISS Detroit, has always strived to use her voice as a way to also serve the community. This year, her fifth annual prom dress giveaway did just that.

"It feels good to be in a position where we can give and help families of girls in need," she said.

This year, she partnered with Unique Lady Bridal & Prom of Southfield to donate more than 100 dresses to families in need, as well as other local businesses that raffled off hair and nail services to make one special girl's look complete.

The giveaway took place on Saturday, May 5 at H2OMG Boutique in Oak Park.

If you know someone who still needs a prom dress, you can contact Fantasee Blu via email at fconley@radio-one.com.

