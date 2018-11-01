Macomb County Habitat for Humanity celebrates 25 years of service with awards

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich - CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI: Macomb County Habitat for Humanity is celebrating 25 years of building and rehabbing homes in Macomb County and is recognizing the people who made this happen 2017-2018

Those key individuals and companies that were selected are:

Silver Anniversary Award – Thrivent Financial – for partially funding 21 homes (19 new, 2 rehab). Their gifts have generated in total $1.2 million dollars with leveraged gifts of another $850,000.

– – for partially funding 21 homes (19 new, 2 rehab). Their gifts have generated in total $1.2 million dollars with leveraged gifts of another $850,000. Silver Anniversary Youth Award – Hannah Bailey – for outstanding youth leadership and volunteerism on a city of Warren Youth project.

– – for outstanding youth leadership and volunteerism on a city of Warren Youth project. Silver Anniversary Spirit Award – Heidi Sharp, Esq . – Burgess Sharp and Golden, for years of community, hope and homes to Macomb Habitat.

– . – Burgess Sharp and Golden, for years of community, hope and homes to Macomb Habitat. Silver Hammer Award – Edward Levy Company – for volunteering a total of 926 volunteer hours over 136 years.

– – for volunteering a total of 926 volunteer hours over 136 years. Silver Anniversary ReStore Awards – Dart Properties – for significant donations of meaningful product.

– – for significant donations of meaningful product. Silver Anniversary Heart of Habitat Award – Paul Owens – staff award for years of overall leadership, inspiration and house builds in 16 countries in 18 trips, building on every continent except Antarctica!

Helen Hicks, President and CEO, is very excited about the awardees.

"These seven recipients are very special indeed, and will leave our Gala on November 9th at Andiamo's, with a beautiful inscribed plaque to hang on their walls. But behind those seven, are seventy-seven more individuals and businesses that could also be recognized for their generous efforts. It was very hard to select a handful!" said Hicks.