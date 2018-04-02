Macomb County Sheriff's Office offering class for seniors

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is offering a four-week series of classes to educate seniors about its operations and its different divisions.

“Law Enforcement Academy for Seniors” is presented by Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and classes are held at the Macomb Intermediate School District building on Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

Topics for the classes include the Detective Bureau, evidence technicians, Youth Bureau, firearms, corrections, Special Enforcement Team, Computer Enforcement Unit, Auto Theft Squad, K-9 Unit, traffic, and the Marine Division.

“I am pleased to support this program,” Wickersham said. “We are always looking for ways to keep our seniors safe.”

The program is free, but registration is required. To register, contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9311.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.