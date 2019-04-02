Metro Detroit group aims to help mothers balance life, work and motherhood

DETROIT - Mother Honestly aims to help women navigate life as mothers.

Between balancing work, family, motherhood, family and chasing dreams, things can get overwhelming. That's where Mother Honestly comes in.

Blessing Adeysian, a mother of a 10-year-old daughter and 15-month-old son, started Mother Honestly when she was trying to balance her life as a chemical engineer and motherhood because she felt like there were no groups to support where she was in life.

"I didn't find a inclusive community for all moms of all sizes in different phases of motherhood that are bonding together to grow and to develop in motherhood," she said.

The group meets to provide support for careers and motherhood. There's also a podcast that highlights motherhood.

The group is hosting a conference, "Mother: The Summit," in Detroit on Oct. 11. Click here for more information.

