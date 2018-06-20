Michigan Bridge Card holders can double purchasing power at 144 farmers markets, stands

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Bridge Card holders can get more at farmers markets across the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a partnership with 144 Michigan farmers markets and farm stands, which allows Bridge Card holders to get double their money for fruits and vegetables.

It includes a dollar-for-dollar match up to $20 every market day, while supplies last.

“It’s important to MDHHS to make available healthy options at an affordable price for Michiganders who receive food assistance benefits to feed their families,” said Terry Beurer, MDHHS deputy director for Field Operations Administration. “Michigan’s farmers markets provide nutritional food and Double Up Food Bucks allows them to buy more food with their benefits.”

To find a farmers market that accepts Bridge Cards, visit the Michigan Farmers Market Association Find a Farmers Market feature online at www.mifma.org/findafarmersmarket.

Temporary food assistance for eligible low-income families and individuals is available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and is referred to as the Food Assistance Program in Michigan. Learn more at www.michigan.gov/FoodAssistance.

“The positive impact that food assistance programs have on farmers markets is immense. It becomes not just a win for the client, but also for the farmers market and the vendors selling at the market,” said Joe Lesausky, food access manager at the Michigan Farmers Market Association. “Every year, I continue to see new market managers reaching out, and asking how they can start accepting Bridge Cards.”

