Michigan State Police hosting 'National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day' on April 28

LANSING - If you have expired, unused or unwanted drugs in your home, this is the day to safely discard them.

Michigan State Police will host a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 28, one of two annual events held in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other law enforcement agencies.

MSP’s 30 posts will participate in the one-day ‘Take-Back’ effort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, by serving as drop-off points. All collected pills will be destroyed. No liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes will be accepted.

“With opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses becoming all too common, I strongly urge Michiganders to use this opportunity to check what is in your medicine cabinet and then properly dispose of any medications you no longer need,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP.

Anyone who is unable to participate on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can anonymously surrender their prescription drugs at any MSP post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

These 30 posts will participate in the event:

Post Location/Phone Number Alpena Post 3283 W. Washington Ave. Alpena, MI 49707 989-354-4101 Brighton Post 4337 Buno Road Brighton, MI 48114 810-227-1051 Cadillac Post 7711 S. U.S. 131 Cadillac, MI 49601 231-779-6040 Calumet Post 55195 N. U.S. 41 Calumet, MI 49913 906-337-5145 Caro Post 1485 Cleaver Road Caro, MI 48723 989-673-2157 Flint Post G-4481 Corunna Road Flint, MI 48532 810-732-1111 Gaylord Post 563 S. Otsego Gaylord, MI 49735 989-732-2778 Gladstone Post 922 Lake Shore Drive Gladstone, MI 49837 906-428-4412 Hart Post 3793 W. Polk Road Hart, MI 49420 231-873-2171 Houghton Lake Post 9011 W. Lake City Road Houghton Lake, MI 48629 989-422-5103 Iron Mountain Post 1916 N. Stephenson Iron Mountain, MI 49801 906-774-2122 Jackson Post 3401 Cooper St. Jackson, MI 49201 517-780-4580 Lakeview Post 10300 Howard City-Edmore Road Lakeview, MI 48850 989-352-8444 Lansing Post 7119 N. Canal Road Lansing, MI 48913 517-322-1907 Lapeer Post 975 S. Main St. Lapeer, MI 48446 810-664-2905 Marshall Post 714 Old U.S. 27 N. Marshall, MI 49068 269-558-0500 Metro North Post 14350 W. 10 Mile Road Oak Park, MI 48237 248-584-5740 Metro South Post 12111 Telegraph Road Taylor, MI 48180 734-287-5000 Monroe Post 300 Jones Ave. Monroe, MI 48161 734-242-3500 Mt. Pleasant Post 3580 S. Isabella Road Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 989-773-5951 Negaunee Post 180 U.S. 41 East Negaunee, MI 49866 906-475-9922 Niles Post 1600 Silverbrook Ave. Niles, MI 49120 269-683-4411 Paw Paw Post 43255 60th Ave. Paw Paw, MI 49079 269-657-5551 Rockford Post 345 Northland Drive, Northeast Rockford, MI 49341 616-866-4411 Sault Ste. Marie Post 3900 I-75 BR Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 906-632-2217 St. Ignace Post N430 I-75 St. Ignace, MI 49781 906-643-7582 Tri-City Post 2402 Salzburg Road Freeland, MI 48623 989-495-5555 Wakefield Post 100 Sunday Lake St. Wakefield, MI 49968 906-229-5372 Wayland Post 544 N. Main St. Wayland, MI 49348 269-792-2213 West Branch Post 496 E. Houghton West Branch, MI 48661 989-345-0956

