Michigan State Police hosting 'National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day' on April 28

By Ken Haddad
LANSING - If you have expired, unused or unwanted drugs in your home, this is the day to safely discard them.

Michigan State Police will host a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 28, one of two annual events held in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other law enforcement agencies.

MSP’s 30 posts will participate in the one-day ‘Take-Back’ effort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, by serving as drop-off points. All collected pills will be destroyed. No liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes will be accepted.

“With opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses becoming all too common, I strongly urge Michiganders to use this opportunity to check what is in your medicine cabinet and then properly dispose of any medications you no longer need,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP.

Anyone who is unable to participate on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can anonymously surrender their prescription drugs at any MSP post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

These 30 posts will participate in the event:

Post

Location/Phone Number

Alpena Post

 

3283 W. Washington Ave.

Alpena, MI 49707

989-354-4101

Brighton Post

 

4337 Buno Road

Brighton, MI 48114

810-227-1051

Cadillac Post

 

7711 S. U.S. 131

Cadillac, MI 49601

231-779-6040

Calumet Post

 

55195 N. U.S. 41

Calumet, MI 49913

906-337-5145

Caro Post

 

1485 Cleaver Road

Caro, MI 48723

989-673-2157

Flint Post

 

G-4481 Corunna Road

Flint, MI 48532

810-732-1111

Gaylord Post

 

563 S. Otsego

Gaylord, MI 49735

989-732-2778

Gladstone Post

 

922 Lake Shore Drive

Gladstone, MI 49837

906-428-4412

Hart Post

 

3793 W. Polk Road

Hart, MI 49420

231-873-2171

Houghton Lake Post

 

9011 W. Lake City Road

Houghton Lake, MI 48629

989-422-5103

Iron Mountain Post

 

1916 N. Stephenson

Iron Mountain, MI 49801

906-774-2122

Jackson Post

 

3401 Cooper St.

Jackson, MI 49201

517-780-4580

Lakeview Post

 

10300 Howard City-Edmore Road

Lakeview, MI 48850

989-352-8444

Lansing Post

 

7119 N. Canal Road

Lansing, MI 48913

517-322-1907

Lapeer Post

 

975 S. Main St.

Lapeer, MI 48446

810-664-2905

Marshall Post

714 Old U.S. 27 N.

Marshall, MI 49068

269-558-0500

Metro North Post

 

14350 W. 10 Mile Road

Oak Park, MI 48237

248-584-5740

Metro South Post

12111 Telegraph Road

Taylor, MI 48180

734-287-5000  

Monroe Post

 

300 Jones Ave.

Monroe, MI 48161

734-242-3500

Mt. Pleasant Post

 

3580 S. Isabella Road

Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

989-773-5951

Negaunee Post

 

180 U.S. 41 East

Negaunee, MI 49866

906-475-9922

Niles Post

 

1600 Silverbrook Ave.

Niles, MI 49120

269-683-4411

Paw Paw Post

 

43255 60th Ave.

Paw Paw, MI 49079

269-657-5551

Rockford Post

 

345 Northland Drive, Northeast

Rockford, MI 49341

616-866-4411

Sault Ste. Marie Post

 

3900 I-75 BR

Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

906-632-2217

St. Ignace Post

 

N430 I-75

St. Ignace, MI 49781

906-643-7582

Tri-City Post

 

2402 Salzburg Road

Freeland, MI 48623

989-495-5555

Wakefield Post

 

100 Sunday Lake St.

Wakefield, MI 49968

906-229-5372

Wayland Post

 

544 N. Main St.

Wayland, MI 49348

269-792-2213

West Branch Post

 

496 E. Houghton

West Branch, MI 48661

989-345-0956

 

