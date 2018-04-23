Michigan State Police hosting 'National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day' on April 28

LANSING - If you have expired, unused or unwanted drugs in your home, this is the day to safely discard them.
Michigan State Police will host a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 28, one of two annual events held in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other law enforcement agencies.
MSP’s 30 posts will participate in the one-day ‘Take-Back’ effort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, by serving as drop-off points. All collected pills will be destroyed. No liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes will be accepted.
“With opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses becoming all too common, I strongly urge Michiganders to use this opportunity to check what is in your medicine cabinet and then properly dispose of any medications you no longer need,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP.
Anyone who is unable to participate on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can anonymously surrender their prescription drugs at any MSP post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.
These 30 posts will participate in the event:
|
Post
|
Location/Phone Number
|
Alpena Post
|
3283 W. Washington Ave.
Alpena, MI 49707
989-354-4101
|
Brighton Post
|
4337 Buno Road
Brighton, MI 48114
810-227-1051
|
Cadillac Post
|
7711 S. U.S. 131
Cadillac, MI 49601
231-779-6040
|
Calumet Post
|
55195 N. U.S. 41
Calumet, MI 49913
906-337-5145
|
Caro Post
|
1485 Cleaver Road
Caro, MI 48723
989-673-2157
|
Flint Post
|
G-4481 Corunna Road
Flint, MI 48532
810-732-1111
|
Gaylord Post
|
563 S. Otsego
Gaylord, MI 49735
989-732-2778
|
Gladstone Post
|
922 Lake Shore Drive
Gladstone, MI 49837
906-428-4412
|
Hart Post
|
3793 W. Polk Road
Hart, MI 49420
231-873-2171
|
Houghton Lake Post
|
9011 W. Lake City Road
Houghton Lake, MI 48629
989-422-5103
|
Iron Mountain Post
|
1916 N. Stephenson
Iron Mountain, MI 49801
906-774-2122
|
Jackson Post
|
3401 Cooper St.
Jackson, MI 49201
517-780-4580
|
Lakeview Post
|
10300 Howard City-Edmore Road
Lakeview, MI 48850
989-352-8444
|
Lansing Post
|
7119 N. Canal Road
Lansing, MI 48913
517-322-1907
|
Lapeer Post
|
975 S. Main St.
Lapeer, MI 48446
810-664-2905
|
Marshall Post
|
714 Old U.S. 27 N.
Marshall, MI 49068
269-558-0500
|
Metro North Post
|
14350 W. 10 Mile Road
Oak Park, MI 48237
248-584-5740
|
Metro South Post
|
12111 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
734-287-5000
|
Monroe Post
|
300 Jones Ave.
Monroe, MI 48161
734-242-3500
|
Mt. Pleasant Post
|
3580 S. Isabella Road
Mount Pleasant, MI 48858
989-773-5951
|
Negaunee Post
|
180 U.S. 41 East
Negaunee, MI 49866
906-475-9922
|
Niles Post
|
1600 Silverbrook Ave.
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-4411
|
Paw Paw Post
|
43255 60th Ave.
Paw Paw, MI 49079
269-657-5551
|
Rockford Post
|
345 Northland Drive, Northeast
Rockford, MI 49341
616-866-4411
|
Sault Ste. Marie Post
|
3900 I-75 BR
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-2217
|
St. Ignace Post
|
N430 I-75
St. Ignace, MI 49781
906-643-7582
|
Tri-City Post
|
2402 Salzburg Road
Freeland, MI 48623
989-495-5555
|
Wakefield Post
|
100 Sunday Lake St.
Wakefield, MI 49968
906-229-5372
|
Wayland Post
|
544 N. Main St.
Wayland, MI 49348
269-792-2213
|
West Branch Post
|
496 E. Houghton
West Branch, MI 48661
989-345-0956
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.