MLK 50 Forward: Pledge your act of service or kindness in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A worldwide campaign is underway this year to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"MLK50 Forward" is encouraging individuals to cross the cultural and racial divides by participating in service projects or committing acts of kindness that have a positive impact on their communities. This can be done individually or in conjunction with major entities or civic organizations.

The campaign ends April 4, the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination.

ClickOnDetroit would like you to share your own pledge -- how will you honor Dr. King and his message by participating in service projects or commit acts of kindness that have a positive impact in your communities?

