Motor City Muscle Launch Party - June 21

On June 21, Motor City Muscle®—the Rock-n-Muscle Car Festival—will announce the complete festival schedule of events for the media and attendees at an exclusive, authentically Detroit party. This one-night-only event featuring six bands will be held at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, the birthplace of the Model T.

Attendees will revel in automotive history and musical inspiration while dancing to performances by Detroit-raised Danny Koker of the History Channel show Counting Cars and his band Count’s 77, as well as Detroit Music Award winners The Muggs. Guests will enjoy additional performances from the winning bands of the Motor City Muscle Motor-Rock Contest—Cadillac Kidz, Choking Susan, The Lows and the Seatbelts.

Inside the plant’s Ford GT exhibit, the car’s designer, Camilo, will be signing 24x36 prints of his official Motor City Muscle Festival poster. The painting will be unveiled at the party and first-run prints along with the signing opportunity will be included in the price of the event ticket.

This one-of-a-kind celebration will also feature stunning muscle cars, award-winning catering, complimentary soft drinks, a cash bar benefiting an important Detroit charity and even more unmissable amenities.

Limited tickets for the event are immediately available via Eventbrite for $88. An exclusive all-access VIP package for two will also be available for $313. For their extra support, guests will receive a special Motor City Muscle VIP gift bag featuring limited-edition MCM and Ford Plant collectibles, two (2) complimentary glasses of beer or wine, and a Motor City Muscle brand lanyard and sleeve with special media presentation materials.

Kick off summer with a historic Motor City experience and support this groundbreaking festival while enjoying all the best Detroit has to offer.