A change.org petition is asking President Trump to use his executive power and move Halloween to the last Saturday in October.

Traditionally, Halloween has always been October 31.

The petition sites safety concerns as one reason for the move.

Moving Halloween to Saturday would also allow for more trick-or-treating time as opposed to 2 rushed hours during the weekday evening, says the petition.

