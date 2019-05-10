National Association of Letter Carriers kicks off 2018 Stamp Out Hunger campaign in Detroit

DETROIT - The National Association of Letter Carriers kicked off its 2019 Stamp Out Hunger campaign at Gleaners Food Bank on Detroit's east side.

The event was held at 10 a.m. Thursday at 2131 Beaufait Street. It featured hundreds of hunger heroes, including a DJ with dancers, members of the Teamsters and workers and team leaders from the U.S. Postal Service and Gleaners.

One of the event’s featured speakers was Local 4 meteorologist and reporter Andrew Humphrey, CBM.

The kickoff came ahead of Saturday’s collection of non-perishable food items from millions of Detroit and Southeast Michigan residents.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of food will be collected and delivered to Gleaners for distribution to families, especially children and seniors in need.

